Home > Latest News > Foxtel Secures Indian Premier League In Multi-Year Deal

Foxtel Secures Indian Premier League In Multi-Year Deal

By | 6 Apr 2023

The Foxtel Group has extended its long-term partnership with the Indian Premier League, securing exclusive broadcast rights until at least 2027.

The five-year deal will see all 74 matches each season made available to Foxtel’s 4.6 million subscribers across Kayo and Fox Sports. Foxtel notes the number of IPL matches each season is expected to swell.

The IPL joins Men’s and Women’s Tests, One Day Internationals and T20s, as well as the Big Bash League and Women’s Big Bash League matches, on Foxtel.

Fox Sports now has broadcast partnerships with the IPL, Cricket Australia, England Cricket, South Africa Cricket, New Zealand Cricket and Pakistan Cricket.

“The Tata IPL changed the game more than fifteen years ago and boasts a premier product that attracts intrigue and interest from cricket fans all over the globe,” said Rebecca McCloy, Foxtel Group Commercial Director – Sport.

“This extended partnership with the Tata IPL compliments and bolsters our already unrivalled cricket offering for subscribers – with fans able to watch all of the big games in one place on Fox Sports.”



