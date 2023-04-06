HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 6 Apr 2023

The opening of a new showroom with a little difference has paid dividends for Melbourne-based Rio Sound & Vision, with management spending this week struggling to keep up with the flow of people wanting to take a sneaky peak at their showroom, which has been described as a “Disney Wonderland” because it’s packed with movie hype.

According to CEO Paul Riachi, his staff were “so swamped” that he had to return to his Preston store to help them out.

He is also tipping a big Easter, with recent data revealing 64 per cent of Australians are planning to spend the holidays at home.

According to Riachi, he is getting “good sell through of AV products”, in particular affordable premium products.

A visit to the store gives visitors a glimpse or real Hollywood memorabilia, including a replica of George Lucas’ private 50-seat home cinema, the “Batcave”. They also get access to various home cinema room configurations.

The rush to see the store follows a gala opening last week, where some incredible movie memorabilia was revealed along with Darth Vader, Batman, the Riddler, transformer Bumblebee, Emperor “Darth Sidius” Palpatine and magicians entertaining the VIP crowds.

Among the guests was Steven P. Martz, the Global VP of THX, and Per Becher, the CEO of M&K Vision.

See images here.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
