The opening of a new showroom with a little difference has paid dividends for Melbourne-based Rio Sound & Vision, with management spending this week struggling to keep up with the flow of people wanting to take a sneaky peak at their showroom, which has been described as a “Disney Wonderland” because it’s packed with movie hype.

According to CEO Paul Riachi, his staff were “so swamped” that he had to return to his Preston store to help them out.

He is also tipping a big Easter, with recent data revealing 64 per cent of Australians are planning to spend the holidays at home.

According to Riachi, he is getting “good sell through of AV products”, in particular affordable premium products.

A visit to the store gives visitors a glimpse or real Hollywood memorabilia, including a replica of George Lucas’ private 50-seat home cinema, the “Batcave”. They also get access to various home cinema room configurations.

The rush to see the store follows a gala opening last week, where some incredible movie memorabilia was revealed along with Darth Vader, Batman, the Riddler, transformer Bumblebee, Emperor “Darth Sidius” Palpatine and magicians entertaining the VIP crowds.

Among the guests was Steven P. Martz, the Global VP of THX, and Per Becher, the CEO of M&K Vision.

See images here.