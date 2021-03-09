Despite the economic impact of Covid-19, the Australian app economy is driving consistent growth with 156,000 new jobs as of January 2021, an increase of 15 percent since 2019 – and up from 113,000 in 2017, Alex Zaharov-Reutt reports for iTWire.

The former CDN contributor notes that since the launch of Apple’s App Store in 2008, the company has “become one of the fastest growing sectors of the world’s economy and a rich source of opportunity for established or aspiring developers, connecting their great ideas with a global audience.”

And he draws attention to the numbers, with Apple claiming to have facilitated more than half a trillion dollars in commerce in 2019 alone, and its App Store now home to 1.8 million apps, visited by half a billion people each week.