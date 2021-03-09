HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Gaming

Atari To Build Crypto Casino

By | 9 Mar 2021

Atari, maker of the iconic computer game Pac-Man, plans to start an online casino next month. Atari CEO Frederic Chesnais says it is the latest effort to revitalize the entertainment software company.

The casino will be developed in partnership with Decentral Games on the Ethereum blockchain and include Atari-themed games and non-fungible tokens, which can be leveraged to earn more digital currency.

The companies expect to see bets of US$150 million in 2021 and $400 million over two years.

