The standalone streaming service Apple Music Classical will finally arrive on March 28, and its free for current Apple Music subscribers.

Of course, being Apple there are hurdles. It won’t be available by itself – you will need an Apple Music subscription to access it. So staunch classical fans after someDebussy need to pay for access to more than 100 million songs they don’t need, like Dr Dre. Also, if you’re on the cheaper Voice-Only Apple Music plan you’ll have to upgrade.

Still, as a result of Apple purchasing Primephomic in 2021, the service will feature more than 5 million classical tracks with high-res quality up to 192 kHz/ 24-bit Loseless, and access to Dolby Atmos spatial audio tech.

Apple say this will let users “hear favourites like never before in spatial audio”. It’s also compatible with AirPlay, so you can send the tracks to your best speakers.

“Apple Music Classical also makes it easy for beginners to get acquainted with the genre thanks to hundreds of Essentials playlists, insightful composer biographies, deep-dive guides for many key works, and intuitive browsing features,” Apple say.