It’s highly possible that Apple is creating an all-new version of its industry-leading Apple Watch, which could include a more rugged casing built for wearers who partake in extreme sports or activities.

According to sources who spoke to Bloomberg, Apple has dubbed its new Apple Watch variant ‘the Explorer Edition’ and it could feature a rubberised shell and offer greater impact resistance than the current models, which include the flagship Apple Watch and the lower-cost Apple Watch SE.



Part of the company’s wearables, home and accessories segment, the Apple Watch has become one of Apple’s most important products, generating sales of more than US$30 billion in its last fiscal year. That made it Apple’s most successful product category besides the iPhone.

According to research conducted by Counterpoint, Apple had secured 40 per cent of the smartwatch market in the final quarter of 2020.

But it looks like Apple is hungry for a bigger slice of the wearables pie, with its extreme-sports iteration potentially taking on Garmin and Casio, who also offer a rugged product suited to athletes, hikers and extremely physically active users.

Apple has considered a rugged version of its Apple Watch in past years, however it was never given the go-ahead.

So far, Apple’s ‘Explorer Edition’ watch is tipped for release in 2021 or 2022 but this is not confirmed.