Home > Latest News > Optus Teams Up With McAfee For Wi-Fi Security

Optus Teams Up With McAfee For Wi-Fi Security

By | 29 Mar 2021
Optus has partnered with McAfee on a new home broadband security service to automatically protect all wi-fi connected devices from online threats.

The telco’s new Optus WiFi Secure technology, built in to Optus-compatible modems, monitors for malicious websites and malware, and guards against attempts to access home wi-fi networks; in this way, it can protect products such as security cameras, baby monitors, and smart devices.

According to Optus Managing Director of Marketing and Revenue Matt Williams, research has revealed that 73 per cent of consumers rank security as the most important router feature for families, while 66 per cent consider security “very important” in smart devices.

“As part of our vision to be Australia’s most loved, everyday brand, we believe it’s our responsibility to assist our customers to maintain a sense of security when connecting online through our network.

“In light of this, we are thrilled to be partnering with McAfee, a highly trusted organisation within the cyber protection space to ensure our customers are being taken care of by the very best in the business,” he said.

Optus WiFi Secure is available for free to Optus Family Internet Plan customers, and to other eligible NBN customers at $5 extra per month.

