HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Apple Makes Radical Changes To Siri In iOS 14.5

Apple Makes Radical Changes To Siri In iOS 14.5

By | 6 Apr 2021
,

Apple’s new iOS update is getting rid of Siri’s default voice for the first time since it was added to iPhones in 2011.

The Apple voice assistant, which was the first widely used AI assistant in smartphones, has always defaulted to the original female tone in all iterations of the iPhone.

However, in the iOS 14.5 update, Siri won’t default to any voice at all and users will have two new options for voice assistants.

According to TechCrunch, users will be prompted to choose if they prefer a male or female voice when they set up a new iPhone.

The two new voice options will be available to English speakers worldwide and are named Voice 2 and Voice 3 in the iPhone’s settings.

The new features for iOS 14.5 are currently only available in beta, but it is expected to have a global release very soon.

iOS 14.5 also includes updates such as mask support for Face ID, PS5 and Xbox Series X controller support and a new App Tracking Transparency privacy feature.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Dodgy Apple Nobbled Again For Impeding ‘Regulators’
Boost Mobile Now Selling Refurbished Apple Watches & iPads
iOS 15 Reveal Coming In June
New iPhone 13 Leaks: Smaller Camera Bump, Matte Black Finish
Apple Gives In On Third-Party Repairs
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG Rolls Out Premium Soundbar Range With Eco-Conscious Designs
Latest News LG
/
April 6, 2021
/
Apple iMac Due For Supersized Makeover
Apple Desktop PCS Latest News
/
April 6, 2021
/
Super Mario Game Leaps To New Auction Record
Gaming Latest News
/
April 6, 2021
/
Google’s Third-Gen Pixel Buds: ‘A’ For ‘Affordable’
Google Latest News Leaks
/
April 6, 2021
/
REVIEW: The Oral-B iO Series 9 – A Smart But Slightly Judgemental Dental Investment
Latest News Latest Reviews Reviews
/
April 6, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG Rolls Out Premium Soundbar Range With Eco-Conscious Designs
Latest News LG
/
April 6, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
LG Electronics has released its new 2021 range of premium soundbars, with the line-up designed to be environmentally friendly. According...
Read More