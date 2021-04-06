HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Gaming > Super Mario Game Leaps To New Auction Record

Super Mario Game Leaps To New Auction Record

By | 6 Apr 2021
,

A sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. for the Nintendo Entertainment System has sold for $660,000 USD ($862,000 AUD) at auction, shattering records for the highest price paid for a video game.

The game, graded at Wata 9.6, is the highest quality game ever to have professionally been graded for auction. Originally bought as a Christmas present in 1986, it spent 35 years unopened in a desk drawer before being rediscovered, with the seller saying they “had never thought anything about it” since the day they bought it.

According to Heritage Auctions Video Games Director Valarie McLeckie, the game, produced in late 1986, was one of the earliest copies to be sealed with plastic shrink wrap rather than a sticker.

“By early 1987, Nintendo was producing a version that had another new variation to their original packaging (an additional ‘code’).

“Since the production window for this copy and others like it was so short, finding another copy from this same production run in similar condition would be akin to looking for single drop of water in an ocean. Never say never, but there’s a good chance it can’t be done,” she said.

The game’s rarity contributed to its high sale price, and Heritage also noted that it was not only the finest sealed copy with perforated cardboard of any black-box title the auction house has ever offered, but also the oldest sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. ever sold at Heritage.

“As soon as this copy of Super Mario Bros. arrived at Heritage, we knew the market would find it just as sensational as we did.

“Even so, the degree to which this game was embraced outside the market has been nothing short of exceptional, and that aspect of this sale has certainly exceeded our expectations. Though, I suppose we can’t be too shocked; who doesn’t love Mario?” said McLeckie.

The previous world record for a copy of Super Mario Bros. was $114,000 USD ($149,000 AUD), set by Heritage last July.

About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Nvidia Upscaling Technology Tipped For New Nintendo Switch
Qualcomm Tipped To Take On Nintendo With Switch-Inspired Console
Nintendo Japan Runs Out Of Spare 3DS Parts
Nintendo Cuddles Up With Samsung OLED Display For 7-Inch Switch
Nintendo Faces Class-Action Lawsuit Over Broken Controllers
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG Rolls Out Premium Soundbar Range With Eco-Conscious Designs
Latest News LG
/
April 6, 2021
/
Apple iMac Due For Supersized Makeover
Apple Desktop PCS Latest News
/
April 6, 2021
/
Apple Makes Radical Changes To Siri In iOS 14.5
Apple Latest News
/
April 6, 2021
/
Google’s Third-Gen Pixel Buds: ‘A’ For ‘Affordable’
Google Latest News Leaks
/
April 6, 2021
/
REVIEW: The Oral-B iO Series 9 – A Smart But Slightly Judgemental Dental Investment
Latest News Latest Reviews Reviews
/
April 6, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG Rolls Out Premium Soundbar Range With Eco-Conscious Designs
Latest News LG
/
April 6, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
LG Electronics has released its new 2021 range of premium soundbars, with the line-up designed to be environmentally friendly. According...
Read More