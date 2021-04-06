Whispers around Google’s next wireless earbuds are emerging, and the clue is in the name.

According to 9to5Google, the new release will be called the Google Pixel Buds A. The company used the ‘A’ naming convention for its cut-price phones in recent years, so it’s logical to believe that the new headphones could follow suit in affordability.

The new ‘A’s will be the third generation of Pixel Buds. The originals launched in 2017, and the second-generation model last year – first in the US, then elsewhere.

The Pixel Buds A will look almost identical to the previous Pixel Buds but will reportedly be available in two colourways: pure white and a dark forest green.

Unlike its previous iteration, the white colourway of the new earbuds will be entirely white, including the case interior, as opposed to the black plastic of the ear tips, wings and case interior of 2020’s model.

The second-generation Pixel Buds currently retail in Australia for $279, so there’s a gap in the Made by Google lineup for a budget-friendly set to come, if the tell-tale ‘A’ is anything to go by.