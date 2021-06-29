Apple iPhones, Watch and the MacBook Pro along with MagSafe devices are dangerous for people with heart conditions especially those that already have a pacemaker or implanted defibrillators experts have warned.

What’s been revealed is that magnets which are built into iPhones and new MagSafe devices can interfere with medical devices.

Now questions are being asked as to whether medical staff in hospitals and medical facilities should be allowed to use an iPhone, wear an Apple watch or use a MacBook Pro under such conditions.

A list of the high-risk Apple devices includes iPhone 12 models, Apple Watch and MacBook Pro.

What’s been revealed is that consumer-electronic devices contain components, such as magnets, which can interfere with medical devices.

A new list published on an Apple support page, said, iPhone 12 models were “not expected to pose a greater risk of magnetic interference to medical devices” than other iPhones.

However web site MacRumors, noted the list, also highlighted research suggesting that the iPhone 12 could interfere with implanted devices.

Research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that “Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max MagSafe technology can cause magnet interference”, and consequently had the potential “to inhibit life-saving therapy”.

MagSafe enables fast wireless charging.

Dr Michael Wu wrote in a press release that they were surprised by the strength of the magnets in the iPhone 12,

“In general, a magnet can change a pacemaker’s timing or deactivate a defibrillator’s life-saving functions, and this research indicates the urgency for everyone to be aware that electronic devices with magnets can interfere with cardiac implantable electronic devices.”

Overnight the BBC asked for comment from Apple, which has promoted heart health as a feature of its products.

Some Apple Watches can take an electrocardiogram test that records the timing and strength of the electrical signals that make the heartbeat.

But the current notice warns of risks from components in some products.

“Under certain conditions, magnets and electromagnetic fields might interfere with medical devices,” Apple wrote.

For example, it noted, “implanted pacemakers and defibrillators might contain sensors that respond to magnets and radios when in close contact”.

Implanted defibrillators send electrical pulses to regulate abnormal heart rhythms.

The firm said the listed products should be kept more than 15cm (6in) away from medical devices, double that if they are wirelessly charging.