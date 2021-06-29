Samsung Electronics is on pace to sell 10 million quantum dot light-emitting diode televisions in 2021 – the first time they will hit such a milestone.

So far, the company has sold over 4 million units; with the holiday period in the second half, industry sources quoted by The Dong-A Ilbo are confident Samsung will hit the magic mark.

“The Neo QLED, a new product lineup for 2021, is selling twice faster than last year’s flagship lineup in the domestic market. If this trend continues, Samsung will likely easily achieve the record of 10 million units sold within the year.”

QLED televisions came into the market in 2017, and hit 20 million accumulated sales this month, buoyed by COVID-19 shifting consumer patterns – as more people invest in home entertainment products.