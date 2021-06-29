HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Samsung On Track To Sell 10 Million QLED TVs In 2021

Samsung On Track To Sell 10 Million QLED TVs In 2021

By | 29 Jun 2021
,

Samsung Electronics is on pace to sell 10 million quantum dot light-emitting diode televisions in 2021 – the first time they will hit such a milestone.

So far, the company has sold over 4 million units; with the holiday period in the second half, industry sources quoted by The Dong-A Ilbo are confident Samsung will hit the magic mark.

“The Neo QLED, a new product lineup for 2021, is selling twice faster than last year’s flagship lineup in the domestic market. If this trend continues, Samsung will likely easily achieve the record of 10 million units sold within the year.”

QLED televisions came into the market in 2017, and hit 20 million accumulated sales this month, buoyed by COVID-19 shifting consumer patterns – as more people invest in home entertainment products.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Samsung Electronics’ Taxes Up 14.4% In 2020
McAfee And Samsung Extend Partnership
Samsung’s New Robovac Has World-First 3D Sensor
Samsung Taps PLUS ES To Roll Out 5G Network
Samsung Unveils Three New 5G Chips And An Antenna Radio
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Electronics’ Taxes Up 14.4% In 2020
Industry Latest News
/
June 29, 2021
/
Apple Magnets In MagSafe, iPhones Watch & MacBook Pro High Risk For Heart Patients
Latest News
/
June 29, 2021
/
Former Dick Smith Boss Now Pocketing Millions After Famously Walking Out
Latest News
/
June 29, 2021
/
Qualcomm Boosts 5G Performance With Next-Gen Snapdragon
Latest News Qualcomm
/
June 28, 2021
/
McAfee And Samsung Extend Partnership
Industry Latest News
/
June 28, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Electronics’ Taxes Up 14.4% In 2020
Industry Latest News
/
June 29, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung Electronics paid AUD$12.95 billion in taxes and dues during the 2020 financial year, up 14.4 per cent from the...
Read More