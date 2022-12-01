While Apple continues to work on the next generation of Macs, an unknown Mac with the unannounced M2 Max chip has been spotted on a website.

Listed with the name “Mac14.6,” the unreleased Apple Mac has appeared on Geekbench 5 database. It will be powered by an M2 Max CPU which the company has yet to make.

The base M2 chip, released earlier this year, powers the new MacBook Air and offers impressive performance and speed.

It is built on the 5-nanometer process node and has 8 cores divided into four performance cores and four power-efficiency cores. It supports up to 24 GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory and has a bandwidth of up to 100GB/s.

According to the site, the M2 Max chip powering the Mac has a 12-core CPU with 3.54GHz and 96GB of RAM.

It scored 1853 on a single core and 13855 on the multi-core test. Comparatively, the M1 Max chip found on the MacBook Pro has 10 cores running at 3.2GHz and scores 1746 on one core and 12154 on multiple cores on Geekbench.

The scores suggest the M2 Max chip is only about 14% faster than its predecessor.

The release date for the listed Mac is not known but according to Gurman, the next generation of Macs might release next year.