Apple M2 Benchmark Tests Trump Intel

Apple M2 Benchmark Tests Trump Intel

By | 20 Jun 2022

According to benchmark tests of the new M2 powered Apple MacBook Pro, the new chip offers considerably more performance over the companies most expensive Intel powered Mac.

The leaked benchmark report suggests that compared to the M1, the M2 chip has 18% more CPU power, 35% more GPU power and 40% more Neural Engine performance.

The Geekbench report, which was posted to Twitter by tech writer Vadim Yuryev, says that for single core performance, the M2 has a 11.56% performance gain over the M1, while in multicore performance, there has been a 19.45% performance gain.

However, even more exciting is that the M2 MacBook Pro, which has only just been made available for pre-order on Friday, is more powerful than the Intel Powered Mac that was released in 2019.

While specific performance reports are yet to be revealed, there are only two chips available to consumers more powerful than the M2 – the Intel i9-12900K and the i9-12900KF.

Most impressively, the Mac Pro starts out at $9,999 AUD (but can be as expensive as $79,658 AUD when fully specked out) whilst the new MacBook Pro with the M2 chip starts at $1,999 AUD.

Whilst this is not a fair comparison of performance, with so many other factors in play including high performance storage and memory, it’s a good indication that Apple are ramping up their own chip performance and are putting the pressure on Intel.



