Amid concerns that demand may be lacking for Apple’s iPhones in 2024, the tech giant is offering discounts of up to 500 yuan (AUD $105) on its newest models in China.

For the first time in years, Apple is offering the savings to users, which the company posted to its Chinese website on Monday.

Discount hunters can take advantage of the deal running from Jan 18-21, which was released right before the huge holiday shopping season of Lunar New Year in the country.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is offering a discount that is roughly 5% off its high-end device.

Prior to the discount being offered, buyers in China were gravitating to other devices other than Apple’s such as Huawei and other local brands.

Also affecting sales have been governments banning the use of foreign devices by state officials or state-backed agencies and firms.

Analysts have shared that Apple’s sales for latest iPhone 15 were dismal compared to its predecessor and Jefferies Financial Group project that 2023 iPhone sales potentially fell by 30% after Huawei released the Mate 60 series with a 7-nanometer made-in-China processor.

Thie triumph of the Mate 60 series and processor was celebrated by Chinese media as a great innovation for the country especially when considering the added pressure of U.S. sanctions.

In the past, Apple’s Chinese retail partners had given buyers more significant discounts on the latest iPhones, but Apple usually discounts smartphones yearly before Lunar New Year. However, Apple has not cut prices on the most recently released iPhones in years.

This month, the Apple discounts extend to the iPhone 13 all the way up to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Additionally, Apple is discounting the most iPad models, some AirPods, and even the Apple Watch SE. For the MacBook Air, the tech giant is discounting around 800 yuan (AUD $167) off its price tag.