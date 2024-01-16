HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Smartphone Shipments Fall, Apple Grabs #1 Spot

Smartphone Shipments Fall, Apple Grabs #1 Spot

By | 16 Jan 2024

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, global shipments for smartphones has declined 3.2% year over year to 1.17 billion units in 2023.

Additionally, Apple has nabbed the top spot for the first time since 2010. Samsung has held that spot since.

The global market for smartphones remains challenged, but momentum moves towards recovery.

The shipment results mark the lowest full year volume in a decade, led by macroeconomic challenges, and elevated inventory at the start of the year.

Growth in the 2nd half of the year cemented an expected recovery for this year. Q4 2023 saw 8.5% year-over-year growth, and 326.1 million shipments, exceeding the forecast of 7.3%.

 



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Belkin Battery Clip Coming Soon For Upcoming Apple Vision Pro
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Image: androidheadlines.com
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24 Details Include Advanced AI Features
Apple Boss Tim Cook’s Pay Cut By More Than 40%
Google & Samsung Join Forces To Streamline Android Sharing
Apple Vision Pro headset
Apple To Offer Vision Pro Buyers A 25-Minute Tutorial
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Who Is The Big Retailer Set To Be Nobbled By The ACCC?
Latest News
/
January 16, 2024
/
Microsoft Copilot Pro
Microsoft Copilot Pro Lets You Create Your Own ChatGPT
Latest News
/
January 16, 2024
/
Apple Launches iPhone 15 Discount In China To Boost Sales
Latest News
/
January 16, 2024
/
FedEx Takes On Amazon With fdx Commerce Platform
Latest News
/
January 16, 2024
/
Swann Rebrands, Goes In New Direction Kills It At CES
Latest News
/
January 16, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Who Is The Big Retailer Set To Be Nobbled By The ACCC?
Latest News
/
January 16, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
The competition regulator is considering suing retailers over price manipulation product promotions and deceptive conduct, with the operations of Woolworths...
Read More