According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, global shipments for smartphones has declined 3.2% year over year to 1.17 billion units in 2023.

Additionally, Apple has nabbed the top spot for the first time since 2010. Samsung has held that spot since.

The global market for smartphones remains challenged, but momentum moves towards recovery.

The shipment results mark the lowest full year volume in a decade, led by macroeconomic challenges, and elevated inventory at the start of the year.

Growth in the 2nd half of the year cemented an expected recovery for this year. Q4 2023 saw 8.5% year-over-year growth, and 326.1 million shipments, exceeding the forecast of 7.3%.