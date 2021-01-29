HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple Issues Warning On iPad/iOS

By | 29 Jan 2021
Got an iPadOS-based device like a Mini 4 and later or perhaps an iPod Touch seventh generation gadget? Might be a good idea to have it checked out.

Apple has advised that a remote attacker may be able to “cause arbitrary code execution”.

There are few details, but a brief Apple report says “a remote attacker may be able to cause arbitrary code execution.

A security update simply adds that “a logic issue was addressed worth improved restriction”, but reveals few details.

Good luck, iPad/Mini 4 users.

