Apple MacBook Pro 14-Inch: Price & Specs Leaked

Apple MacBook Pro 14-Inch: Price & Specs Leaked

By | 29 Jan 2021
The Apple rumour mill is brimming with speculation a MacBook Pro 14-inch model will be launched in mid-2021.

According to Apple die-hards, the new MacBook is set for launch in Q3 2021 and will have a similar price to the MacBook Pro 13-inch at $1,999.

It is also tipped to have a 14.1-inch display with a flat-edged design, similar to the screen on the iPhone 12.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reports the MacBook’s cooling system will be improved on the new model, which will also boost the CPU.

There is also speculation Apple will ditch the Touch Bar on the MacBook Pro 14-inch and will revert to simple function keys. Something named ‘Force Touch’ could be used instead, which controls different functions based on the amount of pressure applied.

An extra feature on the Pro model will likely be the addition of MagSafe, a magnetic connection that can’t be yanked viciously from the charging port and will help with faster charging.

The iPhone 13 is already tipped to be a completely ‘portless’ model – so the MacBook Pro 14-inch might also ditch the USB-C charging ports too.

Naturally, this MacBook model will also be powered by Apple’s in-house silicon chip.

