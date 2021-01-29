The Morrison Government is set to deliver changes to Australia’s Online Safety Act that would give the eSafety office powers to set and enforce basic online safety expectations, tackle serious adult cyber abuse and compel platform providers to make account owners identifiable.

On the back of the changes, Australia’s eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant (pictured) has urged social media companies to take more responsibility for the content on their platforms.

“There’s more that they can do in terms of their intellectual capability, their access to advanced technology, their vast financial resources, to come up with better systems to identify who’s on their platforms and violating their terms of service,” Inman Grant said.

Matt Crozier, CEO of public participation software provider Bang the Table, reckons the Wild West era of social media, manipulated by, for example, Donald Trump,is drawing to a close. “I think what we’re seeing is the end of the wild west of social media,” he said.

“The first thing will be to have some sensible common sense rules, that are enforced in an even-handed way, around the platforms we all use so that we’re not exposed to that sort of hateful stuff.”