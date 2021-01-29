HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Morrison Government Set To Deliver Social Media Crackdown

Morrison Government Set To Deliver Social Media Crackdown

By | 29 Jan 2021

The Morrison Government is set to deliver changes to Australia’s Online Safety Act that would give the eSafety office powers to set and enforce basic online safety expectations, tackle serious adult cyber abuse and compel platform providers to make account owners identifiable.

On the back of the changes, Australia’s eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant (pictured) has urged social media companies to take more responsibility for the content on their platforms.

“There’s more that they can do in terms of their intellectual capability, their access to advanced technology, their vast financial resources, to come up with better systems to identify who’s on their platforms and violating their terms of service,” Inman Grant said.

Matt Crozier, CEO of public participation software provider Bang the Table, reckons the Wild West era of social media, manipulated by, for example, Donald Trump,is drawing to a close. “I think what we’re seeing is the end of the wild west of social media,” he said.

“The first thing will be to have some sensible common sense rules, that are enforced in an even-handed way, around the platforms we all use so that we’re not exposed to that sort of hateful stuff.”

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Facebook Under The Pump Over Competition Complaints
Facebook Launch Cloud Gaming Hub In Streaming War
Facebook Warns New iPhone Update Will Cripple Ad Sales
TikTok Challenges US Bans
Oracle Takes On Microsoft In TikTok ANZ Bid
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Is LG Electronics Price Gouging Or Simply Taking Advantage Of COVID-19?
Appliances Latest News
/
January 29, 2021
/
EXCLUSIVE: Indi Imports Snares Big UK Speaker Brand
Latest News
/
January 29, 2021
/
Apple MacBook Pro 14-Inch: Price & Specs Leaked
Apple Latest News
/
January 29, 2021
/
Apple Issues Warning On iPad/iOS
Apple Latest News
/
January 29, 2021
/
ACCC Calls For Action To Slash Google Domination
Google Latest News
/
January 29, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Is LG Electronics Price Gouging Or Simply Taking Advantage Of COVID-19?
Appliances Latest News
/
January 29, 2021
/
/
0 Comment
Brands such as LG Electronics are awash with money, with questions now being raised as to whether big multinational consumer...
Read More