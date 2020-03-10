Apple iPhone Sales Fall 60%

In another blow to Apple the Company is now facing a major slump in sales after Chinese import data reveals that iPhone shipments plunged more than 60% last month, also set to impact the Australian market is the much anticipated delay in the shipment of a cheap iPhone which retailers and carriers such as Telstra and Optus were banking on to drive new sales.

It’s also been reported by Digitimes that the iPhone 12 will likely be delayed until October due to travel restrictions being placed on engineers. … A three-delay would put the launch of the iPhone around June, which is when Apple’s WWDC 2020 event was due to kick off with the US Company now looking at the implications if the event has to be cancelled.

In the key Chinese market shipments dropped to about 494,600 units from year-earlier levels, according to Bloomberg calculations based on monthly data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, a government think tank. China’s February overall mobile phone shipments slid 56% year-on-year to 6.4 million units, said CAICT.

Apple has been reopening its retail stores in China, trying to rebound from a sales hit tied to the coronavirus. Towards the end of last month, 29 of 42 stores in the country had resumed operations.

Cleaning iPhones

In another announcement Apple has updated its website with instructions for cleaning Apple devices, giving customers the OK to use alcohol wipes as the viral epidemic continues to grow around the world.

“Using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces of your Apple product, such as the display, keyboard, or other exterior surfaces,” the company said.

Apple has for years told customers to avoid using powerful cleaning products on its phones and computers.