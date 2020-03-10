Motorola Looks To Take On Apple & Samsung With New Edge +

Motorola who have had to delay the roll out of their new Razr a Samsung Flip competitor in Australia, has still got to do an official launch for their new Motorola Edge a product designed to get Motorola into the premium market with a 108MP camera.

Designed to be a competitor to Apple and Samsung the Motorola Edge+ is shaping up to be an interesting flagship phone with the Company also having to compete with the new TCL 10 Pro which leading carriers and mass retailers such as JB Hi Fi are set to range in Australia.

Motorola is still talking to carriers and retailers about 2020 models.

The design shows a triple rear camera and a selfie camera nestled in a punch-hole display with the sensor believed to have been developed by Sony.

There is also a separate 16MP sensor on board for ultrawide shooting.

TechDroider who revealed the specs revealed that the phone has a 25MP selfie camera but adds that the punch-hole is not as small as the render portrays it to be.

Motorola will ship the phone with a Snapdragon 865 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, Android 10, a waterfall display with a high refresh rate, an audio jack, and a battery capacity that is over 5000mAh.