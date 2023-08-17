Rumours are already circulating about next year’s iPhone 16 cameras ahead of iPhone 15 series next month.

According to Jeff Pu, a tech analyst at Hong Kong investment firm Haitong International Securities, the Apple iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature 48MP ultrawide cameras.

Further, Pu asserted that the iPhone 16 Pro models could aid Wi-Fi 7, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max might have Wi-Fi 6E.

We still have a year before the iPhone 16 lineup is released, however, so we will just have to wait and see what Apple has up its sleeve.