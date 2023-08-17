HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple iPhone 16 Pro & Max To Get Upgraded Camera & Wi-Fi

Apple iPhone 16 Pro & Max To Get Upgraded Camera & Wi-Fi

By | 17 Aug 2023

Rumours are already circulating about next year’s iPhone 16 cameras ahead of iPhone 15 series next month.

According to Jeff Pu, a tech analyst at Hong Kong investment firm Haitong International Securities, the Apple iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature 48MP ultrawide cameras.

Further, Pu asserted that the iPhone 16 Pro models could aid Wi-Fi 7, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max might have Wi-Fi 6E.

We still have a year before the iPhone 16 lineup is released, however, so we will just have to wait and see what Apple has up its sleeve.



About Post Author
Group Editor
, , ,
You may also like
Apple iPhone Launch Date Changes
Apple Music Rolls Out Smart Discovery Station
Apple Owns Up To Smartphone Slump Before iPhone 15 Launch, Retailers Impacted
IPhone 15 To Launch Mid September
Ahead Of Apple Launch, Watch Ultra 2 Tipped For Significant Performance Upgrade
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Older Samsung Devices Get One UI 5.1.1 & One UI 5 Watch
Latest News
/
August 17, 2023
/
Telstra Revenues Surge Off The Back Of Mobile Price Rises
Latest News
/
August 17, 2023
/
Gay Pride Support Hurts Target & Bud Light As Sales & Share Value Slumps
Latest News
/
August 17, 2023
/
What To Expect At IFA 2023
Latest News
/
August 17, 2023
/
Profits Of Leading Retail Property Group Cut By 78%
Latest News
/
August 16, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Older Samsung Devices Get One UI 5.1.1 & One UI 5 Watch
Latest News
/
August 17, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
The One UI 5.1.1 beta from Samsung was released last month, and now the company have announced an official rollout...
Read More