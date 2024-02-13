HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple Fixes Forgotten Vision Pro Passcode Issue

Apple Fixes Forgotten Vision Pro Passcode Issue

By | 13 Feb 2024

Apple has released its new visionOS update, visionOS 1.0.3 for the Vision Pro headset, which has become the first update provided by the company since the device was launched.

The software comes two weeks after the release of visionOS 1.0.2.

VisionOS 1.0.3 can be installed by opening the settings app and updating via the software update section.

It comes with an included option to reset the Vision Pro headset if the passcode has been forgotten by the user, as well as unspecified bug fixes.

The release notes by Apple state, “This update provides important bug fixes and adds an option to reset your device if you’ve forgotten your passcode.”

The Vision Pro headset launched without a way to reset the device without having to first unlock it with a passcode.

Anyone who forgot their passcode had to make their way to an Apple retail store to reset it.

This update provides users with an option to erase the Vision Pro if a passcode is rejected a certain amount of times.

It’s important to note that erasing the device doesn’t remove Activation Lock, so someone who stole the device and used this feature to wipe it, would not be able to log in with their Apple ID.



