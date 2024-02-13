HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
News About Xbox’s Future To Be Shared This Week Via Podcast

By | 13 Feb 2024

After more than a week of rumours circulating about the future of the Xbox console and its exclusive games, Microsoft is ready to announce its plans.

The official Xbox X (formerly Twitter) account said it would be releasing a special edition of the Official Xbox Podcast on February 15th (February 16th for Australia).

The episode will be hosted by Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, Sarah Bond, President of Xbox, and Matt Booty, Head of Xbox Game Studios.

They will be sharing “updates on the Xbox business.”

This comes after Phil Spencer revealed last week that the company would be holding a business update event to illuminate “our vision for the future of Xbox.”

Many believed this would be done via a live show, however, this isn’t the case.

It’s important to note that the podcast airdate is a few hours after the usual time for Nintendo Directs, meaning it could lead to an announcement that Xbox games will make their way to the Nintendo Switch.

If it’s confirmed Xbox exclusive games will be coming to the Switch, Microsoft will want to expand on how this ties into the company’s future plans.

Currently, there are multiple Xbox games rumoured to be heading to rival platforms including, ‘Senua’s Saga’ and ‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.’



