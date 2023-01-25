Apple launched the HomePod Mini in 2020, discontinued it in 2021, and have now superseded it with the second-gen HomePod, but they only just activated the previously hidden temperature/humidity sensor on it with the new iOS 16.3 update.

Recently revealed, the latest HomePod is Matter-enabled and features the Apple S7 chipset, spatial audio and a bunch of room sensor tech – including a temperature and humidity sensor, which the Mini had all along, it just hadn’t been turned on.

That means anybody still rolling with the old-school unit can now track their home’s temperature and humidity levels, then use that info for different automations via Apple Home, so you can now get your thermostat or fan to turn on automatically when a certain level is detected.

It’s a fairly minor feature – especially in light of all the tricks and improved audio the 2nd-gen HomePod is bringing to the party – which makes it all the stranger that Apple are only turning it on now for the outmoded device.

Along with security enhancements and an update for how emergency SOS calls work, iOS 16.3’s main purpose would seem to be to welcome the new HomePod, available February 3, into the game, with much of Apple’s focus on the Matter-enabled product, which offers deeper integration into a smart home so it can connect with and control other devices that use the communication protocol.

In this light, it seems a fairly random move for Apple to add the temp/humidity feature to their outdated device, but it’s no doubt users still interacting with it will welcome the update.