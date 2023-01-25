Apple will be leaning on advanced eye and hand-tracking capabilities to sell its forthcoming virtual reality headset, according to a major leak.

Bloomberg tech writer Mark Gurman, a noted source of previous Apple leaks, spilled all about the forthcoming VR/AR headset, including plans to retail it for roughly A$4,300. At that price, it will need to feature some seriously game changing technology.

Apple aims to start production in China as soon as next month, and may launch exclusively in the US to begin with, given the hefty price tag. The launch is expected during the second quarter of 2023.

Gurman writes: “The headset will have several external cameras that can analyse a user’s hands, as well as sensors within the gadget’s housing to read eyes. That allows the wearer to control the device by looking at an on-screen item — whether it’s a button, app icon or list entry — to select it.

“Users will then pinch their thumb and index finger together to activate the task — without the need to hold anything. The approach differs from other headsets, which typically rely on a hand controller.”

The headset, dubbed Reality Pro, will be used for advanced FaceTime-based videoconferencing and meeting rooms for businesses, while it will also serve as a display for a number of connected Apple products.

This FaceTime will differ from the cartoonish models shown by Mark Zuckerberg, and instead “realistically render a user’s face and full body in virtual reality. Those avatars will allow two people — each with an Apple headset — to communicate and feel like they’re in the same room.”

It will have two ultra-high-res displays, developed with Sony, for the VR, and a number of external cameras to allow AR “pass-through mode”, which basically films the external world and feeds it through. The headset will include an M2 chip, and a dedicated processor for graphics and mixed-reality.

According to Gurman, the device will have a Digital Crown, much like the Apple Watch to switch between AR and VR.

With only two-hours battery life, it will face a major stumbling block for gaming and video, making this likely an expensive business toy – at first.

Gurman also notes the glasses are still months from being released, and “some features could still be cancelled or changed.”