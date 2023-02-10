HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Files Patent For Pencil That Acts As VR Gaming Controller

Apple Files Patent For Pencil That Acts As VR Gaming Controller

By | 10 Feb 2023

Apple has applied for a patent for a future Apple Pencil which can interact with a user interface of a Mixed Reality Headset, iPad, or Mac display as a controller for VR gaming to control a virtual agent (gaming character) or managing interactions with physical objects.

It includes a sensor or set of sensors that detect inputs from the user based on haptic and/or tactile contact with the touch-sensitive surface.

In some implementations, the control device might use multiple touch sensing technologies such as capacitive, resistive, infrared, and surface acoustic wave technologies, as well as other proximity sensor arrays or other elements to determine one or more points of contact with the touch-sensitive surface.

Apple Pencil, which in this context, is used as a gaming controller to move objects or a gaming character which Apple refers to as a “Virtual Agent.”

The functions of the Pencil will include inputs such as tapping, rolling, twirling, flicking, and swiping on a touch surface of the Pencil.

In the second half of the patent, Apple goes into detail about using eye/gaze tracking as a means of moving objects in an extended reality (XR) environment or game.

While these are exciting, it is important to keep in mind that Apple files numerous patents every year many products of which never reach fruition so we’ll see if the company ends up releasing the Pencil.


892194

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Notebook Shipments Down 40%
Apple Tests Pay Later Feature On Staff Before Launch
Apple To Follow Android With Reverse Wireless Charging
Apple Mac Studio Tipped To Be Discontinued
Apple Ultra IPhone Launch Tipped
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: Dell’s New XPS 13 2-in-1 Is Bright, Fast, And Beautiful
Latest News
/
February 10, 2023
/
Notebook Shipments Down 40%
Latest News
/
February 10, 2023
/
Zuckerberg Lifts Trump’s Facebook Ban
Latest News
/
February 10, 2023
/
Galaxy S23 Ultra Loves Swimming, Doesn’t Like Heights: Durability Test
Latest News
/
February 10, 2023
/
Foxtel Now Has Over 4.3M Paid Subscribers, Revenues Up
Latest News
/
February 10, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: Dell’s New XPS 13 2-in-1 Is Bright, Fast, And Beautiful
Latest News
/
February 10, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Dell’s XPS 13 does precisely what it says on the tin: rather being a laptop that bends over on itself,...
Read More