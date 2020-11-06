HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Apple Facing iPhone 12 Pro Chip Shortages Due To Unexpected Demand

Apple Facing iPhone 12 Pro Chip Shortages Due To Unexpected Demand

By | 6 Nov 2020
It appears the iPhone 12 Pro is more popular than Apple anticipated, with the tech giant facing a shortage of power management chips which are vital for supporting 5G.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is struggling to meet demand for the 12 Pro and the supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic isn’t helping the bottleneck either.

The power management chip in short supply is needed for the iPhone 12’s advanced camera and its 5G connectivity.

Growing demand for the silicon chips across a range of 5G devices is the main cause of the shortage, sources tell the publication.

Apple chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co said in October that 5G smartphones require 30-40% more chip power and content compared to 4G models.

It comes as Chinese-owned Huawei reportedly stocked up ahead of the holiday season.

Bloomberg also reports Apple CEO Tim Cook warned analysts during a conference call about potential supply issues regarding the iPhone 12, Mac, iPad and some Apple Watch models.

Cook said it was “hard to predict” how long the supply constraints will last.

Apple uses multiple power-management chip suppliers, including Texas Instruments Inc which provides a component for the camera system and Qualcomm for the 5G modem.

The tech giant is also developing its own silicon chip which is expected to be announced alongside the new MacBooks later this month.

The 12 Pro appears to be in stock at Australian retailers including Harvey Norman and JB Hi-Fi.

