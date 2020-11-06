Fuji Xerox’s Australian arm will officially change its name to FUJIFILM Business Innovation Australia from April 2021.

The Japanese-headquartered business will also be changing the names of its affiliates and sales companies across APAC and Japan from the same date.

According to Fuji, the new name represents the tech company’s commitment as part of the Fujifilm Group and its intention to expand into other business areas going forward.

It appears Fuji Xerox is stepping back from its traditional printing and document solutions into cloud, artificial intelligence and IoT.

“We are very pleased to announce our new company name which signifies another positive step towards our customer promise of delivering leading innovation in document-related solutions, services and technologies,” said Takayuki Togo, Managing Director, Fuji Xerox Australia.”

The synergies that will be created by collaborating closer with the global Fujifilm Group will ensure that we continue to deliver outstanding products and services to help Australian customers in their successful business transformation journey both now and well into the future.”

In January 2020, the Japanese printing giant revealed its plans to terminate its technology agreement with Xerox, with its expiry set for 31 March 2021.

The rebranding comes after several businesses associated with Fuji Xerox were placed into ‘external administration’ earlier this year.

According to Australian Insolvency records, Fuji Xerox (Sales) Pty Ltd, Fuji Xerox Australia Bpo Pty Ltd, Fuji Xerox BPO Pty Ltd and the Fuji Xerox-owned Upstream Print Solutions Australia Pty Ltd along with Bluechip Business Consulting Pty Ltd, were placed into external administration,

As Channel News previously reported, the company is facing a battle over missing assets, including millions of dollars, which are now the subject of a fight between former management and Australian and New Zealand companies owned by the Japanese Group.

Earlier this year, Fuji Xerox Australia launched legal action in the Federal Court against two former executives following an accounting scandal that is believed to have bought the Australian operation undone.