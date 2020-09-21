HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Apple Expands Online Presence Into India

Apple Expands Online Presence Into India

By | 21 Sep 2020
, , , ,

Apple is banking on the burgeoning Indian market as it expands its online store into the subcontinent.

India’s middle class is growing, reaching 300-350 million people in 2017. Though Apple has had a presence in India for more than 20 years, this will mark the first time its full range of products and support will be available to customers across the country.

According to Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People, the new online Indian store will provide the same service found in Apple store locations around the world.

“We’re proud to be expanding in India and want to do all we can to support our customers and their communities.

“We know our users are relying on technology to stay connected, engage in learning, and tap into their creativity, and by bringing the Apple Store online to India, we are offering our customers the very best of Apple at this important time,” she said.

Indian customers will be able to receive support in English or Hindi, and personalised gift engraving will be available in time for the festive season, including AirPods engraved in English, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Apple’s stock has slid in recent months as part of a broad sell-off of tech stocks.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Apple Stock Sinks Lower
EU Looks To End Apple Pay Monopoly
Apple Finally Adds Widgets With iOS 14
Apple Ramp Up Paid Subscriptions With ‘One’ & ‘Fitness+’
Apple Cuts Prices For New Smartwatches
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Walmart Abandons In-Store PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders
Console Gaming Gaming Software
/
September 21, 2020
/
Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus go head-to-head at Emmys
Latest News TV Video Streaming
/
September 21, 2020
/
Online Rental Scams Suck $300k From Aussie Wallets
ACCC Latest News
/
September 21, 2020
/
Harvey Norman OZ Sales Up 33% *Profits Up 185%
Harvey Norman Industry Latest News
/
September 21, 2020
/
TikTok And WeChat Receive Stays Of Execution
China Ban Content Industry
/
September 21, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Walmart Abandons In-Store PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders
Console Gaming Gaming Software
/
September 21, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Retailer giant Walmart sold out of its PlayStation 5 pre-orders in record time, with the consoles out of stock online...
Read More