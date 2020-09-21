Retailer giant Walmart sold out of its PlayStation 5 pre-orders in record time, with the consoles out of stock online after only one minute.

The highly anticipated gaming console is due to hit shelves on November 12, but gamers in the US are struggling to lock down a pre-order after stock ran out early without a clear indication when they would be available again.

Walmart also announced it would not be doing in-person pre-order transactions, citing coronavirus safety concerns as the reason.

The chain store previously claimed pre-orders could be secured in-store on September 22, but quickly reversed the decision.

“Walmart has decided not to proceed with the planned store pre-order to control store traffic and keep our customers safe and socially distanced,” a Walmart spokesperson told GameSpot.

“Customers can still get the console on November 12 when it’s released. Apologies for any confusion.”

If gaming aficionados wish to buy the PS5 in Walmart and have not been able to pre-order a console online, the only way to score one is to buy it in-store on launch day.

Other US retailers, including GameStop, are still offering in-store pre-orders.

Australian retailers Harvey Norman, Big W, Target, JB HiFi and EB Games are offering online pre-orders for the PS5.

At the time of writing, EB Games had sold out of its first shipment and Harvey Norman had sold out of pre-orders, awaiting the November 12 shipment.

The PlayStation 5 console retails at AUD$749 and the digital edition for AUD$599.