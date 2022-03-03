It seems Apple finally got the memo and have confirmed what everyone else has known for weeks – they will be holding their first event of 2022, titled Peek Performance, on Tuesday March 8, despite the conflict in Ukraine.

As with their events last year, this will be a digital-only gathering because of continuing health concerns, and will be streamed live from Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California from 10am PST.

They are expected to announce the next-gen version of the iPhone SE with an updated chipset and faster 5G connectivity, a revamped iPad Air with a faster chip and 5G connectivity, as well as at least one new Mac with an Apple silicon chip. This could be the higher-end Mac mini, a 13″ MacBook Pro, or hopefully both.

The new Mac mini would replace the current Intel options, with an overhauled design and M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

A 13″ MacBook Pro would be equipped with an M2 chip, featuring the same 8-core CPU as the M1, but with speed and efficiency boosts.

The event will be streamed live through the Apple website and the Apple TV app.