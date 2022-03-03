HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Qualcomm’s FastConnect 7800: World’s First Wi-Fi 7 Product

Qualcomm’s FastConnect 7800: World’s First Wi-Fi 7 Product

By | 3 Mar 2022

Qualcomm used the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona to unveil its FastConnect 7800 chipset, which it called “the world’s first Wi-Fi 7 product.”

FastConnect 7800 is a 14nm chip that supports both Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3.

“With FastConnect 7800, Qualcomm Technologies reasserts its leadership by defining the future of wireless connectivity,” said Dino Bekis, vice president and general manager, Mobile Compute and Connectivity at Qualcomm Technologies.

“Introducing the first Wi-Fi 7 solution to the industry might be enough for some, but with the introduction of HBS Multi-Link, we take performance to the next level, shattering expectations for speed and latency.”

The dual Bluetooth 5.3 feature will vastly improve wireless audio experiences, too.

Delivering two concurrent audio streams, with twice the range, you’ll connect in half the time, and listen longer, with 30-50 per cent power savings, according to Qualcomm.

 

 



