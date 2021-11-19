Cher Scarlett, the Apple engineer who sparked a protest movement over pay transparency within Apple, has left the company after reaching a settlement.

Ironically, Scarlett won’t provide details about the settlement, but has withdrawn the complaint she filed in September with the National Labor Relations Board that claims Apple’s HR department had “engaged in coercive and suppressive activity that has enabled abuse and harassment” of protesters.

“The matter was settled privately and the request for withdrawal is pending before the board,” Scarlett’s lawyer, Alek Felstiner told Bloomberg News.

“We hope the crucial organising work at Apple will continue.”