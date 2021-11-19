HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > IOS Update Will Fix Apple Call Drop Issue

IOS Update Will Fix Apple Call Drop Issue

By | 19 Nov 2021

Apple has released an update to its system that will fix dropped calls on iPhones, including the 12 and 13 versions.

As well as the usual bug fixes, the updated version of iOS 15.1, iOS 15.1.1, addresses the call-drop performance iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 users have been experiencing, which has at times stopped them receiving calls.

An official at LG Uplus, a major South Korean telecom operator, says the company has received complaints among its customers and is working to identify the cause.

About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Apple Engineer Who Fought For Pay Transparency, Settles For Undisclosed Amount
Apple, Live Nation Hit With $2B Lawsuit For Astroworld Disaster
Green Light For Apple’s Self-Driving Car Project
Dumped By Apple Qualcomm Cuts Global Chip Deal With BMW
Apple Undoing Stranglehold So You Can Fix Your Own Device
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

More Than 75% Of NBN Users On High-Speed Service
Latest News
/
November 19, 2021
/
Chrysler Pulls Out Of Aussie Market, Leaving EV-Sized Gap
Latest News
/
November 19, 2021
/
Optus Wins Bid For English Premier League Rights
Latest News
/
November 19, 2021
/
Wall-Mountable Amazon Echo Show 15 Ready For Xmas
Latest News
/
November 19, 2021
/
Mediatek Take On Qualcomm With Dimensity 9000 Smartphone Chip
Latest News
/
November 19, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

More Than 75% Of NBN Users On High-Speed Service
Latest News
/
November 19, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Proving Australians want their internet to run as fast as they can get it, more than 8.5 million residential broadband...
Read More