Apple has released an update to its system that will fix dropped calls on iPhones, including the 12 and 13 versions.

As well as the usual bug fixes, the updated version of iOS 15.1, iOS 15.1.1, addresses the call-drop performance iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 users have been experiencing, which has at times stopped them receiving calls.

An official at LG Uplus, a major South Korean telecom operator, says the company has received complaints among its customers and is working to identify the cause.