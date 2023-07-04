Apple are in talks of developing a new addition to their smart home devices category working with the HomeKit platform, which would lead to a Mac’s display doubling up as a smart home accessory.

There are reports that Apple are developing a Mac monitor that will double up as a smart home display when it is idle.

It would be equipped with an iOS chip, and would add extra features not currently seen in the Studio Display.

There are speculations saying it could show information such as notifications and weather when the Mac is in low power mode.