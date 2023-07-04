HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple Develops Mac Monitor That Doubles As A Smart Home Display

Apple Develops Mac Monitor That Doubles As A Smart Home Display

By | 4 Jul 2023

Apple are in talks of developing a new addition to their smart home devices category working with the HomeKit platform, which would lead to a Mac’s display doubling up as a smart home accessory.

There are reports that Apple are developing a Mac monitor that will double up as a smart home display when it is idle.

It would be equipped with an iOS chip, and would add extra features not currently seen in the Studio Display.

There are speculations saying it could show information such as notifications and weather when the Mac is in low power mode.

At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) for Apple, a new feature in iOS was introduced called StandBy, which can show widgets, Live Activities, photos, and more as a phone is on the side and charging.

It is also believed Apple are working on several other monitors, which could be updates to the Studio Display and Apple’s Pro Display XDR.

If released, these Macs are still a long way away with a hope of a 2024 launch date “at the earliest.”



