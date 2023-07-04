It was recently announced Rod Drury, the founder of the accounting software cloud company, Xero, will be transitioning to a supporting advisor role.

During his 17 years as an integral part of Xero (over ten spent as the company CEO), Drury expanded the company from its New Zealand offices to having a global reach.

“Rod has been a vital member of our board, and I want to acknowledge his visionary leadership to drive the substantial growth of the business,” said Chair David Thodey.

In addition, Thodey described the founder as having a strong belief in the company’s value proposition which translated to upending the industry.

“We are grateful for Rod’s enormous contribution to Xero, and we’re delighted he has decided to stay on with Xero as an advisor,” he said.

Regarding the organisation’s imminent development and opportunities, Drury said he feels optimistic about the company’s future under Xero CEO Sukhinder Singh Cassidy’s guidance.

“Even after all this time, it feels like we’re still at the beginning of an amazing opportunity, and in a strong position as we help to power the global small business economy,” he said.

“I’m especially passionate about product innovation and category expansion as we build from cloud accounting.”

Additionally, Xero announced more massive moves with the nomination of independent non-executive director, Anjali Joshi, as well as the retirement from the board of non-executive director Lee Hatton.

With over 30 years in experience, Joshi is located in San Francisco and will be bringing her technology and product leader expertise to the role.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Xero’s Board and am excited to bring my deep technology experience to help Xero deliver on its significant potential,” she said.