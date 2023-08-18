Apple’s iPhone 15 production orders have been reportedly cut, less than one month out from the official unveiling, with some claiming the company will build 77 million units by the end of 2023, dropping from the previously predicted 83 million.

There are reports Apple are struggling with supply problems that relate to Sony’s camera sensors, and the Pro line’s titanium frame and thinner bezels.

There also appears to be some internal worries surrounding “demand concerns.” It’s been rumoured the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro Max will be more expensive than previous models, which could be part of the lower demand.

The company recently suffered a drop in iPhone sales revenue for the previous quarter, and sales in its home market dropping.

Even though the release of the iPhone 15 line will be the biggest this year, due to the ongoing economic downturn, and current inflation, it’s not surprising demand has lowered.