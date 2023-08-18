HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Google Assistant To Leave Older Wear OS Watches

Google Assistant To Leave Older Wear OS Watches

By | 18 Aug 2023

Google is set to remove support for Google Assistant on smartwatches running older versions of Wear OS, and users’ with Wear OS 2 will soon need to upgrade the hardware if they wish to continue using Google Assistant.

The news was revealed through the latest version of the Wear OS companion app on Android.

“Google Assistant support on this watch is ending soon. Please upgrade to a newer watch that supports Google Assistant and runs Wear OS 3 or later.”

Wear OS 3 has a dedicated app for Google Assistant thanks to the Play Store, whereas older versions require the companion app.

This also means watches from Casio, Fossil, LG, Misfit, Mobvoi, Motorola, Tag Heuer, Oppo, and Xiaomi will suddenly be without Google Assistant, even though some were released as recently as 2020.

There was no indication in the notification claiming when Google Assistant will be turned off, but it’s speculated to be around the time Google is set to release the next generation Pixel Watch, around October.

This will be the first home grown to launch with Wear OS 4, with the OS launching on the Galaxy Watch 6 range last month.



About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Android Phones Could Soon Read QR Codes From Across The Room
Google Now Alerts Users To Personal Contact Info Appearing Online
Google To Delete Thousands of Accounts
Apple Causes Google Delays On Find My Device Release
Apple Admits There’s A Bug In Screen Time Parental Controls
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Sticker Shock For New Amazon Music Platform Price?
Latest News
/
August 18, 2023
/
Peloton To Launch B2B Service For Businesses
Latest News
/
August 18, 2023
/
Microsoft CEO Compared AI To A Tidal Wave & Start Of Internet
Latest News
/
August 18, 2023
/
Microsoft’s Xbox 360 Store To Shut Down
Latest News
/
August 18, 2023
/
Apple Cuts iPhone 15 Production
Latest News
/
August 18, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sticker Shock For New Amazon Music Platform Price?
Latest News
/
August 18, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Beginning next month, Prime members who subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited will be charged $1 more per month, from $8.99...
Read More