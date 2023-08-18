HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Key Harvey Norman Financing Partner Delivers ShocK Profit Fall After Data Breach

Key Harvey Norman Financing Partner Delivers ShocK Profit Fall After Data Breach

By | 18 Aug 2023

Latitude, who are closely linked with Harvey Normans financing operation have revealed that their profits have crashed 88%

The business that also works with JB Hi Fi and The Good Guys has reported that 2023 first half profits dived to $7 million, their shares have also taken a dive down 25% during the past 12 months.

It reflects a torrid time for the company, after the business revealed that the private details of customers using their retail financial services was exposed to hackers after their servers were breached back in March.

Chief executive Bob Belan said, “the first six months of 2023 have been among the most challenging in Latitude’s history”.

He reinforced the cash profit figure was in-line with guidance of $5 million to $10 million.

“Latitude’s half-year result reflects what has been a persistently difficult macro environment for financial services businesses and, of course, the operational disruptions caused by the March cyberattack on our company,” Belan said.

“We will continue to work diligently to continuously review and enhance the security of our systems and, importantly, accelerate the delivery of our refreshed strategy, focused on improving the experience for our customers and elevating the financial performance in our core Pay and Money divisions.”

The company has outlined $76 million of pre-tax costs and provisions due to the cyberbreach.

 



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Western Digital Reveals New Expansion Card for Xbox
Online Sales Tank Temple & Webster The Lastest To Report
Despite JB Hi-Fi’s Optimisim, Suppliers Still Concerned
BREAKING NEWS: JB Hi Fi Delivers 4.3% Sales Growth Gross Profits Up 6.7%
JB Hi Fi Announces New Director
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Sticker Shock For New Amazon Music Platform Price?
Latest News
/
August 18, 2023
/
Peloton To Launch B2B Service For Businesses
Latest News
/
August 18, 2023
/
Microsoft CEO Compared AI To A Tidal Wave & Start Of Internet
Latest News
/
August 18, 2023
/
Microsoft’s Xbox 360 Store To Shut Down
Latest News
/
August 18, 2023
/
Google Assistant To Leave Older Wear OS Watches
Latest News
/
August 18, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sticker Shock For New Amazon Music Platform Price?
Latest News
/
August 18, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Beginning next month, Prime members who subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited will be charged $1 more per month, from $8.99...
Read More