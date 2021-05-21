HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple >

Apple Confirms It Stores Customer Data In China

By | 21 May 2021
After a New York Times investigation, Apple has confirmed it is storing Chinese customers’ personal information inside Chinese data centre, but ensures that it has “never compromised the security” of this data.

Apple explained this is in line with Chinese law, but detractors claim this is kowtowing to China.

“We retain control of the encryption keys for our users’ data, and every new data centre we build affords us the opportunity to use Apple’s most cutting-edge hardware and security technologies to protect those keys,” it said in a statement.

“In addition, we handle law enforcement requests in China through the appropriate legal process, just like we do everywhere else, and we regularly and transparently report the instances when we are compelled to provide user information.”

