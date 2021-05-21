HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple Suggests Epic Is “Serving As A Stalking Horse For Microsoft”

By | 21 May 2021
Apple has thrown a curveball in the ongoing Epic v Apple trial, accusing Epic as being a smokescreen for Microsoft’s intentions.

The accusations were filed on Wednesday, after Lori Wright, an Xbox executive, testified in the trial on behalf of Epic.

“A reasonable observer might wonder whether Epic is serving as a stalking horse for Microsoft,” Apple said. “Microsoft shielded itself from meaningful discovery in this litigation by not appearing as a party or sending a corporate representative to testify.”

Microsoft has denied any nefarious intentions.

“Apple is trying to distract from legitimate concerns from many companies across the industry about its App Store policies and practices, including its refusal to allow game streaming in the Apple App Store,” Microsoft wrote in a statement Thursday.

“Epic speaks and acts for itself, and Microsoft and many other companies have raised concerns through our own voices, including directly with Apple itself.

“That Apple does not like Ms. Wright’s testimony is clear,” Microsoft continued.

“That Apple has no basis to challenge the substance of her testimony is equally clear.”

Tim Cook is expected to testify on Friday morning, Pacific Daylight Time.

