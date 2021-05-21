NBN Co has taken advantage of its ultra-fast NBN connection speeds, by holding a series of five-minute Zoom calls in which they sacked 50 employees.

The Australian Financial Review reported the sacked staff were told to work from home on Tuesday, and scheduled to take five minute Zoom meetings with senior execs. They were then fired.

NBN are not commenting on the sackings, citing the old “company policy” chestnut.

Company spokesperson Greg Spears did however say: “As NBN transitions away from the initial build of the network, the company is continuing to evolve the structure and size of its internal workforce.