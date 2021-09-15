Apple has expanded Fitness+ with the addition of meditation and Pilates as it gets ready to introduce SharePlay-powered group workouts.

The new meditation and Pilates options will come to Fitness+ on September 27, alongside workouts for skiers and snowboarders; a new option for group workouts using SharePlay, which will support up to 32 people at a time, is also on the way later this spring.

According to Jay Blahnik, Apple’s senior director of Fitness Technologies, the subscription service is suited for all skill and fitness levels.

“We are excited to be introducing new workouts that bring Fitness+ users more options to stay active and motivated, plus immersive guided Meditation experiences that are approachable for all and easy to fit into your day.

“With new ways to work out together or alone – and coming to more countries later this year – we can’t wait to welcome even more people to experience Fitness+,” said Blahnik.

Fitness+ is available for $14.99 inc. GST per month or $119.99 inc. GST per year; purchasers of new Series 3 or later Apple Watches receive three free months.