HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > M2 Founder Vaughan Bowen Charged With Insider Trading

M2 Founder Vaughan Bowen Charged With Insider Trading

By | 15 Sep 2021

Vaughan Bowen, the founder of M2 and former chairman and executive director of Vocus, has been hit with two charges of insider trading, each with a maximum charge of 15 years imprisonment.

The charges relate to Bowen’s sale of over five million Vocus Group shares, which he offloaded in 2019, shortly before Swedish private equity firm EQT Infrastructure IV Fund pulled out of a $2.3 billion offer to acquire the company.

ASIC alleges Bowen had inside information that suggested EQT would likely pull out of the deal, well before this information was announced.

Bowen founded telco company M2, who owned Dodo and iPrimus, before selling to Vocus in 2016. He then took an executive director role at Vocus, moving to chairman before leaving in 2018.

Vocus are no doubt aiming to distance themselves from Bowen, releasing a statement that reads: “No current director or employee of Vocus is associated with these allegations, which relate solely to the conduct of Mr Bowen following his resignation from the Vocus Board in March 2018.

“Vocus has had no association with Mr Bowen since his resignation from the board.”

A committal hearing is scheduled for the Magistrates’ Court of Victoria on December 7.

 

 

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Federal Court Slugs Vocus $2.5 Million For Dodo And iPrimus Claims
Vocus $3.5b Takeover Spells Doom For iPrimus And Dodo
Macquarie Sniffs At Possible $3.4 Billion Aussie Vocus Takeover
Telcos Breached NBN Migration Rules 8000 Times: ACMA
Dodo Cuts NBN 100 Pricing
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: Motorola Edge 20 – More Than Just A Thin Smartphone
Latest News Motorola
/
September 15, 2021
/
Uniden Gives Free Solar Panels To Aussie Customers
Latest News
/
September 15, 2021
/
Uniti Brings Nokia Mesh Routers To Oz
Latest News Nokia
/
September 15, 2021
/
LG Shows Off New High-End Home Cinema Displays
Latest News LG
/
September 15, 2021
/
NSW Hits 80% First-Vaccination Mark
Industry Latest News
/
September 15, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: Motorola Edge 20 – More Than Just A Thin Smartphone
Latest News Motorola
/
September 15, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Motorola’s Edge 20 smartphone, sitting in the middle of its new range, may have a skinny form factor and price...
Read More