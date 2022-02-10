Apple has purchased a startup called AI Music, that creates music tailored to any mood via artificial intelligence.

AI Music was founded in London in 2016, and currently has around 24 employees. The company blends sounds from royalty-free music with an algorithm that composes ‘original’ tunes that can change based on user interaction.

The uses for such muzak are plenty: from exercise workouts, mood playlists for falling asleep, or as incidental music for call centres and shopping malls.

AI Music said its goal is to “give consumers the power to choose the music they want, seamlessly edited to fit their needs or create dynamic solutions that adapt to fit their audiences.”

This purchase is significant, given Apple isn’t really into making acquisition. Its last buy was also music related, buying classical streaming company Primephonic in 2020, with plans to roll into into Apple Music’s offering.