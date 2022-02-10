As we reported yesterday, Samsung Australia is actively working to increase direct sales through its own website.

Helping this mission along, is the forthcoming range of limited-edition custom colourway for the Galaxy S22 range, which was announced this morning.

Violet, Light Blue, Grey and Cream colourways will be available exclusively on Samsung’s estore.

These devices are made-to-order with an approximate three-to-four-week lead time for delivery.

Below are the colour options, and RRP for each.