HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Direct Sell Coloured Strategy

Samsung Direct Sell Coloured Strategy

By | 10 Feb 2022

As we reported yesterday, Samsung Australia is actively working to increase direct sales through its own website.

Helping this mission along, is the forthcoming range of limited-edition custom colourway for the Galaxy S22 range, which was announced this morning.

Violet, Light Blue, Grey and Cream colourways will be available exclusively on Samsung’s estore.

These devices are made-to-order with an approximate three-to-four-week lead time for delivery.

Below are the colour options, and RRP for each.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
EXCLUSIVE: JB Hi Fi Rolling Out Trade In Program For Galaxy S22 As Motorola Stops Selling Direct
Samsung Unveils 14.6-Inch Tab S8 Ultra
Samsung Focuses On Camera Power In Galaxy S22 Range
Frank Admission By Samsung Mobile VP Ahead Of New Galaxy S22 Launch
Big Samsung Event Tonight, New Galaxy S22, Tab S8 Tablets & Speaker Tipped
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Warner/Discovery Merger Approved, As Foxtel Locks In Local Deal
Latest News
/
February 10, 2022
/
Calls For Aus Gov. To Support Taiwanese Trade Deal In Spite Of China
Latest News
/
February 10, 2022
/
EXCLUSIVE: JB Hi Fi Rolling Out Trade In Program For Galaxy S22 As Motorola Stops Selling Direct
Latest News
/
February 10, 2022
/
Sacked Peloton Workers Take Activist Action
Latest News
/
February 10, 2022
/
Apple Invests In AI-Created Music
Latest News
/
February 10, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Warner/Discovery Merger Approved, As Foxtel Locks In Local Deal
Latest News
/
February 10, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
The A$60 billion merger between Warner and Discovery has finally been approved, after getting clearance from US anti-competition bodies. This...
Read More