Iconic British brand Cyrus Audio has cut a deal with Canadian Company Lenbrook International to build future systems on the BluOS streaming platform.

In the past BluOS has only been available in products sold by Convoy International with the OS struggling to get traction in Australia.

The Cyrus Audio brand is distributed by Melbourne based Indi Imports.

Among the products that will get the BluOS is the Cyrus One Cast Smart Amplifier, an all-in-one audio player which some say is a major step forward for the brand.

Nicholas Clarke who quit Harman to join Cyrus Audio as their Managing Director claims “Music streaming remains complex with the wide variety and rapidly changing list of services and features that are demanded by the modern music consumer. We realized that being part of a well-established and class-leading ecosystem provided the best option for both our customers and dealers to minimize this complexity. As such, we always found ourselves coming back to BluOS.

This will take Cyrus Audio head-to-head with NAD’s BluOS powered streaming amplifiers which is also sold by Convoy.

Insiders claim this will put further pressure on the NSW based distributor of NAD.

Clark claimed that “Throughout our conversations, Lenbrook made clear their strong commitment to providing all customers a premium user experience, combined with access to the best of the hi-res music streaming services. That aligns so perfectly with the Cyrus brand values that it became a rather straightforward decision for us.”

Gordon Simmonds, CEO of Lenbrook International, added: “Our goal with BluOS continues to be being highly selective about the brands we add to the platform since it is so important that the shared ecosystem model be represented by totally like-minded and committed partners,” explains.

“Cyrus Audio is one of those well-aligned brands that the Lenbrook team has long admired. We’re pleased they have come on board to share our BluOS high-res music vision again reaffirming the significant investment we continue to make into this platform.”