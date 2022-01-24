After a much-loved Sex and the City character suffered a heart attack and died while working out on a Peloton, a second character from a major US drama has followed suit.

In the season six opener of drama Billions, character Wags is riding a Peloton when EMTs bust into his house, to inform him he is having a heart attack. Unbeknownst to him, his heart rate data was being shared with his bosses, who called the emergency services.

Hilariously, this scene was shot early last year, according to the network, who tell the New York Times that it is merely coincidental.

In a nod to the Sex And The City storyline, the character later overdubbed a reference to it, telling co-workers, “I’m not going out like Mr. Big.”

Hopefully for Peloton, neither will they. Following the character’s death, stock prices fell. The company quickly countered with a cheeky ad starring Mr. Big actor Chris Noth, explaining how regular Peloton cycling is actually a healthy activity.

Unfortunately, just days later, Noth was accused of multiple sexual assaults, and Peloton just-as-quickly deleted the ad.