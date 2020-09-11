HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Android 11 Go Boosts Cheap Smartphone Speeds

By | 11 Sep 2020
Android 11’s stripped-down Go Edition will allow cheap smartphones to load apps up to 20% faster than its predecessor.

Released alongside the full-featured Android 11, Android 11 Go, which is designed for entry-level handsets, features reduced app launch times over Android 10 Go, and is compatible with phones running up to 2GB of RAM.

According to Sagar Kamdar, VP of Product Management, Android, affordable phones with newer features such as dual cameras and fingerprint scanners need higher performance.

“With the expansion to 2GB, apps launch up to 20 percent faster, and with an additional 270 MB of additional free memory, people can now run three to four more apps in the background.

“Android (Go edition) on 2GB devices also comes with up to 900MB of additional free storage space—enough to take up to 300 more selfies and download an entire movie,” he said.

Like its big brother, Android 11 Go will show messaging conversations in their own dedicated space in the notifications section. Gesture-based navigation will also arrive, along with new security and privacy features such as one-time app permissions and a “Safe Folder” specifically designed for entry-level phones that stores files in PIN-encrypted folders.

“With one-time permissions, you can grant an app access to specific sensors like your microphone, camera or location, just in that instance. And if you haven’t used an app for an extended period of time, app permissions will ‘auto-reset’ and you will immediately receive a notification of the change. You can always choose to re-grant the app permissions the next time you open the app,” said Kamdar.

Android Go Edition for ultra-low-budget phones was first introduced with Android Oreo in late 2017.

